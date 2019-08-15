Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist in hospital following crash in Regina
Saskatchewan

Motorcyclist in hospital following crash in Regina

A crash between a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Elphinstone street and 13th Avenue sent a 23-year-old motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries.

23 year-old in hospital with serious injuries.

CBC News ·
Regain police have arrested and charged a 12-year-boy with conveying a false message with the intent to injure or alarm unknown people. (CBC)

Police were called to the scene of a crash at Elphinstone Street and 13th Avenue at 8:27 p.m. on Wednesday night.

When police arrived they discovered a two damaged vehicles in the intersection, a motorcycle and mid-sized car. 

Police believe the motorcycle was travelling west bound on 13th Avenue when it collided in the intersection with the car traveling east. It was trying to make a left hand turn heading north on to Elphinstone Street.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 23-year-old man and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Collision reconstructionists were called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

 Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor, the investigation is on-going and currently no charges have been laid. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories