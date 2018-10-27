Man dies in Saturday morning motor vehicle incident in Regina

One man is dead after what police described as a "motor vehicle incident" on Saturday morning in Regina.

Police said they responded to the incident in the 100 block of Rose Street North, at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Emergency medical services and the Regina Fire Department attended, and a man was taken to hospital with injuries. However, he did not survive. His next of kin have been notified, according to police.

Regina police have said they will not be supplying more information at this time as the service continues to investigate.