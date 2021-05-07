Sask. mom ready to celebrate first Mother's Day after nine years on adoption waitlist

Sarah Simison and her husband Chad Humphreys waited for their son for more than a decade.

After some time trying to conceive, the Moose Jaw couple decided to try and adopt. Nine years later, they were matched with their son, Huxton. This weekend will be Simison's first Mother's Day.

"We were at the point where we thought maybe it wasn't going to happen," she said. "It feels really great, really surreal to be here."

The journey to this point hasn't been easy, she said. The couple struggled with infertility and their time on the adoption waitlist was very unusual too.

"When we decided to adopt, we thought we might have to wait a few years, but nine years was way beyond what we expected. And then there were some more complications with the adoption process and we thought maybe it just wasn't going to happen for us," she said.

"Close to the time that we were going to give up, we got a phone call and we were matched with our son and he's just perfect."

Simison said they had set a deadline for themselves of November last year. They got the call in September. She said they couple never really got answers on what happened to their file and what made the process take so long.

Now that they have their son, they're elated, she said. But she knows the day can be hard for people. It was a really difficult day for her in the past.

"I think all of the mothers who are celebrating their day and their motherhood, that's really great," she said.

"But there's a lot of women out there who have lost motherhood and it's a hard day for them. And don't be afraid to reach out to your friends and say, 'I'm thinking of you today.'"

She said the family plans to head to their property near the city on Sunday and just spend some time together.