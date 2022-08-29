Mother of 14-year-old girl who died in the care of Sask. social services is demanding answers

After getting a tip, Bonnie Ford went searching for 14-year-old Stellayna Severight, a chronic runaway caught up in Regina's inner-city gang lifestyle, on April 28.

The youth outreach worker had no idea that she was about to witness the start of what she says was the largest social services failure she'd ever seen — one in which her dire warning wasn't acted on and the teenage girl ended up dead.

Ford, who works for Regina's Street Worker's Advocacy Project, had learned that Stellayna may have been staying in an apartment building on Rae Street that she described as a "trap house" — a hub for drug dealers in the area.

The troubled teen was too much for her mother to handle, so she was in the care of the Ministry of Social Services. Stellayna had bounced from group home to couch surfing to living on the streets. On at least a couple of occasions, police issued news releases indicating she had disappeared and they were trying to track her down.

For decades, Bonnie Ford has worked with and advocated for vulnerable youth in Regina's inner city. (CBC News)

At the same time, Ford said, Stellayna also showed some positive signs.

"The teachers loved her. She was very bright," Ford said, noting that Stellayna's teachers hoped she'd get her life on the "straight and narrow" and "accomplish something out of her life."

Ford has spent decades advocating for kids with the Ministry of Social Services, trying to ensure they don't fall through the cracks.

"Why did they not listen to what I was saying?" Ford wondered. "I thought maybe they would have done their job — maybe Stellayna might have had a chance.

"This has destroyed me."

Stellayna Severight was caught up in the gang lifestyle and the drug trade in Regina's inner city. (Angela Severight)

You'll 'either wind up dead or in jail'

Ford had known Stellayna for years and the two got along quite well.

Stellayna was addicted to drugs and also a drug dealer, working with a local street gang since she was 12, Ford said.

Ford said Stellayna was one of the most troubled kids she'd ever worked with.

"[She] knew way too much about gang activity that nobody should know at that age."

Ford remembers coming across Stellayna carrying a baseball bat one day. Ford asked what she was up to and Stellayna said she was collecting a drug debt.

"I looked at her and I said, 'Oh, my God, you're so small,'" said Ford. "She didn't care. She was tough."

Ford says Stellayna was one of a growing number of young Regina girls getting caught up in gang life.

She says she gave Stellayna what turned out to be a prescient warning.

"You get involved with them, you either wind up dead or in jail," Ford told her.

The trap house

Ford arrived at the three-storey Rae Street apartment block where she believed Stellayna was holed up.

On April 28, Bonnie Ford went to an apartment building on Rae Street in Regina's inner city looking for Stellayna. (CBC News)

She walked into what she described as a "s–thole" of an apartment that seemed to be straight out of a Hollywood movie.

The doors, she said, "have been kicked in so many times, they actually tie them with wire, not even locks."

In one unit, she found a girl aged 12 or 13 slumped on a couch, she said.

"I even felt to see if she was breathing," said Ford. "I saw the crack pipe and I knew she had been smoking crystal meth."

Another girl aged 13 or 14 was in similar condition on the couch, she said.

On April 28, Bonnie Ford visited this apartment building on Rae Street, looking for Stellayna Severight. (CBC News)

Ford said she found Stellayna in a bedroom, obviously intoxicated, lying with a young man. Ford tried to persuade her to leave, but Stellayna just yelled and swore.

Ford decided to take the only action she felt was available.

"I'm going to speak to her child protection worker [with the Ministry of Social Services] because this is bulls–t," Ford concluded. "[Stellayna] needs to get picked up."

Stellayna 'in care' of the ministry

Angela Severight, Stellayna's mother, had signed over the care of her daughter to the Ministry of Social Services a year and a half earlier.

Angela freely admits that she was having a tough time caring for Stellayna on her own.

Angela Severight is looking for answers after her 14-year-old daughter died while in the care of the Ministry of Social Services. (CBC News)

In the Feb 4, 2021, family services agreement with Angela, the ministry said "we became involved due to concerns of Stellayna engaging in substance use (alcohol and crystal meth), being unable to locate her. Stellayna engaging in a dangerous lifestyle and high-risk behaviours."

"Stellayna could be physically harmed (overdose, death) if she continues to engage in these behaviours," the ministry warned.

Angela offered an example of how out of control her daughter was. One day she learned through one of Stellayna's friends that the teenager had been stabbed in a fight. Angela rushed to the Rae Street trap house where she was told Stellayna was recovering.

She said she just walked in the front door of the apartment building and into the unit where Stellayna was.

"No safety, nothing. No adult supervision of any kind," said Angela. "I walked in there and woke her up because she wasn't coherent enough to really fathom, like, what are you doing here?"

Angela said Stellayna had four stab wounds, including one that was almost fatal.

"A hair closer on her chest and she would have been gone," Angela said.

The mother said she was losing hope and looking to the Ministry of Social Services for assistance.

"I asked for help many, many times — for help to help set her in the right direction," she said.

Ford worked with Angela and Stellayna for years.

"I recall social workers coming here and Angela begging for help. Begging," Ford said. "The only way they would help her is if she signed Stellanya over to them."

Angela said she agreed to do that because, "I just didn't know what to do anymore."

"I was kind of proud of her," said Ford, who thought Stellayna might get the help she needed. "Maybe now with somebody else besides Angela in the picture she would listen to them."

On at least a couple of occasions, police alerted the media when Stellayna went missing. (CBC News)

Ford warns ministry

After finding Stellayna in the Rae street trap house, Ford immediately headed to the ministry's office, looking for the teenager's caseworker.

At Ford's request, the receptionist at the front desk phoned the caseworker, alerting them that Ford had arrived at the office and was wanting to meet.

Ford said she was close enough that she could clearly overhear the conversation.

"She says to him, 'Tell her I'm not in today,'" Ford recalled.

"I'm right here," she said.

She left the building. Later that day, the caseworker called and Ford relayed the concerns about the trap house and Stellayna's dire situation.

Ford said she urged the ministry to take Stellayna into custody using the powers of The Youth Detoxification and Stabilization Act, which allows the ministry to take children 12 to 17 years old into protective custody against their will to wean them off their addictions.

Ford said this was a life or death situation, and so immediate and aggressive action was required. Ford suggested placing Stellayna in a stabilization facility in Prince Albert to get her away from the gang life.

"I really, really thought they were going to do their job," said Ford. "I really thought, OK, they're going to go and pick her up right away and she's going to be looked after."

A legacy of family separation

Angela said she desperately wanted a stable life for Stellayna and her siblings, an older brother and two sisters.

But she said her own tumultuous childhood made it a challenge.

"I still don't even know how to be a parent to my other kids," she said. "I grew up fast and on my own as well."

Angela Severight says both she and her daughter Stellayna grew up amidst chaos and turmoil. (Angela Severight)

Angela was raised on the George Gordon First Nation and attended the local Indian Residential School — the last federally funded residential school in Canada.

"I hated that place," she said.

"Why did I have to be in there? Like being aged five, six? It still kind of pisses me off because [my family] lived not very far from the actual residential school," she said. "All I remember being told is you have to go or we'll get in trouble. Five, six years old. You don't understand that."

She said she would often run home, but always got dragged back.

"Sunday evening, RCMP would be at my grandmother's door. 'Come on, Angela. You got to go,'" she recalled.

She said the feelings of loneliness and abandonment were overwhelming. She longed for the sort of family life she would see in the movies.

Even though her parents had no choice but to send her to residential school, "it still bugs me. Why didn't they love me?"

She said that as a result of that experience, she's struggled to raise her own kids.

"I'm still learning how to be a parent," she said.

A month with no contact

Bonnie Ford expected immediate and aggressive action from the ministry after her dire warning. That didn't happen, according to the ministry's own account of its actions.

In an email exchange with Angela, the ministry acknowledges that it received Ford's warning on April 28.

According to the account, it took eight days before the case worker did anything.

"May 6: the caseworker contacted the caregiver to see if Stellayna was home. There was no response to the text."

While the ministry declines to say who this "caregiver" is, Angela believes the ministry is referring to her 18-year-old daughter, who Stellayna stayed with sporadically.

It took another 10 days before the caseworker did anything else.

"May 16: the caseworker contacted the caregiver to schedule a face to face visit with Stellanya, the dates of May 17 or May 24 were offered and the caregiver requested the appointment occur on May 24."

The planned May 24 meeting didn't end up happening, according to the ministry, because the caregiver said, "Stellayna was not there and had not been home for over a week." The ministry suggested that the caseworker call the police and report Stellayna missing.

In an email, the Ministry of Social Services provided a detailed account of what its caseworker did after Bonnie Ford's warning that Stellayna was in danger. (Ministry of Social Services)

On May 27, one month after receiving the warning from Ford, the caseworker and a colleague went to the Rae Street trap house to look for Stellayna.

"They were unable to gain access to the building as no one would let them in," the ministry said in the email to Angela.

The caseworker then alerted police that Stellayna was missing, 29 days after Ford's warning.

According to Ford, that delay showed "they didn't give a rats ass."

A witness to murder

Stellayna lived through an astonishing level of chaos and trauma in her 14 years.

On March 29, 2013, Angela was celebrating her engagement to her then-partner Greg Fox. He had just proposed to her that night. The celebration took a horrific turn.

According to the Regina Leader-Post, an alcohol-fuelled fight broke out between Fox and Angela's brother Melvin Severight.

In October 2013, the Regina Leader-Post detailed Melvin Severight's second-degree murder of Angela Severight's fiance Greg Fox. (Regina Leader-Post)

Melvin's defence lawyer described what happened.

"In a few seconds, an incident escalates and one person loses it."

The newspaper story continues.

"Severight, walking from the kitchen, plunged a knife first into Fox's head, breaking off the blade tip, then into his chest, striking the carotid artery in a fatal blow."

Fox bled to death on the floor. Melvin Severight pleaded guilty to the murder.

Angela said six-year-old Stellayna "saw all that."

According to the newspaper, the fight between Fox and Melvin Severight was "over who should care for" Stellayna.

Angela said it's difficult to describe how life-altering this was for her and Stellayna.

"She loved them both. She was angry," Angela said.

Stellayna found dead

Angela Severight remembers the loud rap on front door just past noon on May 30 of this year.

She was familiar with that sort of confident knocking. A peek out the window confirmed that it was a cop.

Severight reluctantly opened the door a crack. The officer asked if Angela had a daughter.

"I said 'OK, what's happening? Did you guys pick her up?'" Severight asked.

"Oh — I wish that was it," she remembers the officer saying. "I hate to do this.… She's gone."

Stellayna was found dead in the Rae street trap house.

On May 30, 2022, Stellayna Faye Severight was pronounced dead of a drug overdose in Regina. (Angela Severight)

Angela said police told her that the night before her death, a woman in the house gave Stellayna a blanket because she was complaining about being cold.

"So she gave my baby a blanket, covered her up, and that was it — left on the couch with people going in and out of there," said Angela. "The cop said she laid on the couch for 15 hours before anyone touched her or anything."

Stellayna Fae Severight was pronounced dead around noon on May 30. She was 14.

The coroner's office told Angela that Stellayna had fatal quantities of fentanyl, carfentanil and methamphetamine in her bloodstream.

Anger and blame

Both Angela and Bonnie Ford are desperate for an explanation of why it took the ministry so long to go looking for Stellayna.

"Why did they not listen to what I was saying?" Ford wonders. "Why did they not go [to the trap house] when I told them what was going on in that place?"

Bonnie Ford continues to provide support to Angela as they both deal with their grief over Stellayna's death. (CBC News)

"When someone asks for help, they should listen and ask, not avoid phone calls or come to the house and leave a card in the door to say, 'Oh, we were here,'" said Angela. She said if the ministry had acted quickly, Stellayna may still be alive.

"But I can't even go on with that anymore because it's done. She's gone."

CBC reached out to the ministry to ask for an explanation of the delay. The ministry said it can't talk about this case because of privacy concerns, adding that it investigates when any child in care dies.

Angela received a more detailed response from the province.

"The Ministry's Quality Improvement team will be conducting a comprehensive review of the services provided to Stellayna while in the Ministry's care. The findings and recommendations from the review will highlight policy, practice or service delivery issues or concerns," it said in an email.

Ford said she's having a difficult time escaping her own feelings of regret.

"Maybe if I would have been a little bit sterner. Maybe if I would have been a bit more demanding," she said. "I wake up thinking that I go to bed thinking that. I can't sleep. I'm struggling."

'I wanted to jump in the casket with her'

Angela tries to hold on to memories of good times.

"She always used to tell me, 'I love you, Mom,'" Angela said. "And she said, 'All I need is you mom.'"

Angela said she and Stellayna spoke shortly before her death.

"That Friday [before her death] was the last time I talked to her.… We made plans, were supposed to go home that Wednesday back to the reserve."

Angela Severight says while she is demanding answers from the Ministry of Social Services, she can't help also feel her own sense of regret for her daughter's death. (CBC News)

They did return to the reserve together, but not as planned.

Angela rode with the casket to bury her daughter on their home reserve.

"I wanted to jump in the casket with her," said Angela. "Why do I need to be here anymore if she's not?"

Angela said she decided to tell her story because she doesn't want Stellayna to have died in vain. She hopes everyone can learn from their mistakes and lives can be saved as a result.

She's not only pointing fingers at others.

"The worst feeling is, I failed her. That's a constant. It's in my head every day, all day," she said.