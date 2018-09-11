Crash leaves one dead near Mossbank, Sask.

The RCMP says one woman is dead and a man has been taken to hospital with severe injuries after a crash near Mossbank, Sask.

RCMP officers, paramedics and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash 18 kilometres north east of Mossbank, Sask. at 9:20 a.m. CST Tuesday.

According to the RCMP, a woman driving a Jeep Cherokee east along Township Road 124 crashed head-on with a Dodge Ram truck.

The woman driving the jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital by STARS. RCMP characterized his injuries as severe.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision, according to investigators.