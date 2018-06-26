Mosquito numbers above average for this time of year in Regina

If you've think you've seen more mosquitoes than usual for late June in Regina, you're right.

Traps inside the city's control zones are capturing 77 mosquitoes per trap, per week, more than three times the historical average of 27.

The areas the city has mosquito traps in. (City of Regina)

Russell Eirich, manager of forestry, pest control and horticulture with the City of Regina, said that despite those numbers, the mosquito control program is working.

"Outside of the control zone, the counts are 11 times the amount that we're finding inside the control zone," he said.

A look at the historical average of mosquitoes in blue and the current numbers in red. (City of Regina)

The average number of mosquitoes per trap outside the control zone is more than 800.

Some of the mosquitoes in city traps were found to have been carrying diseases. Eirich recommended that any standing water be drained and that appropriate bug spray be used.