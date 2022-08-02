Regina mosquito count below historical average

Despite the bites and scratches you might have, the City of Regina says mosquito numbers are below average this summer.

Russell Eirich, manager of open space services for the city, says the city's traps are averaging 26 mosquitos a day, with the historical average being 154.

The week of July 18 saw a large difference between the mean average, 107, and the historical mean of about 40.

The data showed a total of 1,288 mosquitos had been caught by the 12 traps around the city.

According to Eirich, this week is usually the worst for the biting insects.

"In 1993, we started our mosquito program because of this particular week, and in that week of that year it was 4,000 mosquitos per trap. So 27, compared to 4,000 or 154 on our average, is pretty low," he said.

But that below-average trend held true, as you can see in this graph from the City of Regina:

Mosquito trap data from the week of July 25 shows the blood suckers' population didn't peak as it typically does this time of year. (City of Regina)

The numbers climb after rainy weather, Eirich said.

"We've had a lot of rain recently, so the rain mixed with the heat just amplifies mosquito activity in general."

Eirich said Regina has been through one peak already, and he expects another "in about 10 days," depending on the weather.

He said city residents can help deal with the problem.

"Residents can be our biggest asset for helping fight mosquitos," Eirich said. "Look in your yards, drain any standing water. If you've got anything that's out there, like a pail or things from the summer activities in your backyard, please drain it.

"If you've got birdbaths, switch it out regularly — those sorts of things. That will, by and large, help most of the mosquito water to actually go away."