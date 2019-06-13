Heading to Mosaic Stadium? Expect road closures, limited parking

People have the chance to catch two sporting events in Regina's Mosaic Stadium tonight: the Saskatchewan Roughriders season opener and Toronto Raptors Game 6, both on the big screen.

Evraz Place organizers expect around 20,000 people to come tonight, after Monday night's viewing brought in around 13,000.



The Roughriders will be shown on the large screen from 5 p.m. until the Raptors tip off at 7 p.m. The Roughriders will still be visible on the secondary screen. Doors opened at 4:30 p.m.





Regina police are advising people that there will be limited parking, increased traffic and road closures in the area.

Evraz Place president and CEO Tim Reid said there will be less parking available than usual, as organizers of Canada's Farm Progress Show are unloading in the area.

A sprayer is pulled past Mosaic Stadium as exhibitors prepare for Canada's Farm Progress show set to take place June 19 to 21 in Regina. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Road closures

Regina police are closing down a number of roads in the area. No vehicles are allowed on the 1500 to 1700 blocks of Elphinstone Street.

Other closures include:

Princess Street and 9th Avenue.

Argyle Street and 9th Avenue.

McTavish Street and 9th Avenue.

Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue.

Montague Street and 10th Avenue.

Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street.

Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street.

Free city bus shuttle service

The City of Regina is offering their free shuttle to Mosaic Stadium Thursday night. It will be running between 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The shuttle pick up locations are: