3-year-old Mosaic Stadium needs repairs

Mosaic Stadium in Regina needs some repairs after only three seasons of football.

The city says metal joint covers on the main concourse level are beginning to show wear and tear, which is likely due to the popularity of the venue.

"I think it would be fair to say that, yes, [the expansion joints are] not lasting as long as we would like [given] the nature of the traffic that's going over them," said Jeff May, manager of sport facilities and special events for the City of Regina, on Wednesday.

"I think it's more intense than was anticipated during design."

The covers are metal plates that cover the expansion joints — gaps in the structure to allow give when the ground and stadium shift because of weather — allowing people to walk the building unimpeded.

Over time they could lead to a bumpy surface on the concourse as they start to shift and dip.

The city will be hit with the $100,000 repair bill, which will come from the stadium's maintenance budget.

May also wanted to clear up a misconception and stated there are no concrete repairs going on.

"There's no structural problem with the stadium. The concrete isn't failing," May emphasized.

The work is to be completed ahead of the upcoming CFL season.