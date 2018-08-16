Moose Jaw dissolves board of directors overseeing Mosaic Place amid 'personnel investigation'

The City of Moose Jaw has dissolved the board of directors of the Downtown Facility and Field House, which oversaw operations of the city's Mosaic Place and Yara Centre.

City council passed a bylaw at a special meeting on Wednesday that authorized city manager Jim Puffalt to take over management and operations of the DFFH.

"The board had to be dissolved due to the potential conflict of interest and perceived influence on a current DFFH personnel investigation," Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie said in a news release.

A city spokesperson declined to comment on the nature of the investigation or whether there was a timeline for its completion. However, he said, there is "a sense of urgency."

Puffalt will provide a report on the DFFH and "provide recommendations" for future governance of Mosaic Place and Yara Centre.