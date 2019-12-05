Smoke in Esterhazy, Sask., mine sends employees to refuge stations

More than 200 Mosaic potash mine employees in Esterhazy had some tense moments Thursday afternoon when smoke sent them to underground shelters for several hours.

A spokesperson for Mosaic said there was no report of a fire but around noon smoke was detected.

As a precaution, 228 employees were sent to refuge stations.

The mine was later given the all-clear signal, Mosaic spokesperson Sarah Fedorchuk said.

No one was hurt, she said.

Late in the afternoon, the mine workers started to come back up. Employees continued to work on the surface until they ran out of ore to process.

There's no word yet on what caused the smoke.

Fedorchuk said Thursday night that underground operations at the mine would begin again "soon."