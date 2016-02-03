Municipalities of Saskatchewan going back to using SUMA as name

It lasted a bit more than a year, but Municipalities of Saskatchewan is no more — at least in name.

The organization will stay the same, but has chosen to return to its former name, the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA).

A news release issued by the organization said the transition back to SUMA will take place over the next few weeks.

The organization decided to rebrand itself as Municipalities of Saskatchewan in Feb. 2020. At that time, the organization said it wanted to broaden its membership.

For the change to happen, the provincial government would have required SUMA members to approve it with a vote.

Members of the organization, which represents cities, towns, villages, resort villages and northern municipalities in Saskatchewan, cast their ballots on the matter earlier this week.

Of the 364 votes cast, 274 — or 75 per cent — were opposed to the change.

"As a member-focused association, our members will always have the final say on important decisions," said Naicam Mayor Rodger Hayward, President of Municipalities of Saskatchewan.

The proposed name change appeared to strike a chord with the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM), which represents rural communities in the province, as in June 2020 SARM voted against amalgamating with what is now, once again, SUMA.