Sask. Opposition says affordability strains reflected in high rates of unpaid mortgages

Jennifer Fuller was excited to move in with her partner for the first time this fall.

After browsing the rental market in Regina, the couple decided to stay in the home Fuller's partner was already renting due to price.

Shortly after, however, Fuller said they were subject to an occupancy check and found out from the bank that their landlord hadn't been paying the mortgage.

"The bank was taking over the house and we were very confused and scared, because we had just committed to this place," Fuller said.

"We were worried about what was going to happen."

Fuller said the uncertainly caused stress and sleepless nights. Fortunately, the law office and realtor working with the bank provided some guidance for the young couple.

"We were able to go and look for new places to rent. But again, everything was much more expensive," she said.

While they are now living in a new space, Fuller said the experience showed her "how easy it is to lose your home."

"We didn't do anything wrong. We paid our bills on time. We even fixed up the place, we painted the inside of the house, and still the house was taken away from us," she said.

"You don't think it's going to happen to you. Especially if you have a full-time job and you went to university and you did all the things that you were supposed to do."

Fuller said the home she was renting is now for sale. While the couple briefly considered buying, it simply wasn't in the budget and they were further deterred by high interest rates for first-time homeowners.

Jennifer Fuller says despite making all her rental payments, she was forced to leave her Regina rental home because her landlord defaulted on the mortgage. (CBC News)

Saskatchewan's high rate of arrears

Fuller spoke with media at the Saskatchewan legislative building Monday during a news conference held by Opposition NDP housing critic Meara Conway and Opposition Leader Carla Beck.

Beck called on the Saskatchewan government to address the province's nation-leading mortgage default rate and implement an affordable housing strategy.

"It hasn't ever been like this," Beck said.

According to the Canadian Bankers Association, 0.59 per cent of mortgages in Saskatchewan are in arrears — four times the national average of 0.14 per cent.

Conway said there's currently little protection for tenants when a landlord doesn't make mortgage payments.

"There's no obligation for a tenant to be informed if a landlord is going through any kind of foreclosure proceedings, or defaulted on payments," she said. "I think tenants should have that protection."

Inflation pressure increasing: Beck

Beck said stagnant wages and fewer full-time jobs added in the province over the last decade are further aggravating inflationary pressures such as Saskatchewan's grocery inflation.

"In Saskatchewan we have the highest grocery inflation in the country. The highest increase, year over year, for the average family," she said.

The Opposition has called on the province to do more for affordability, including implementing a strategy, rolling back utility rate and provincial sales tax increases, and suspending the provincial gas tax.

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer responded during question period Monday, noting the government doesn't deny that people are under inflationary pressures.

"There is a global inflation happening," Harpauer said. "As such, we have, in this budget and in previous budgets, $2.2 million of affordability measures."

In a list of affordability highlights, Harpauer pointed to Saskatchewan having the lowest provincial sales tax in Canada and among the lowest income tax rates.