Saturday morning shooting now city's first homicide investigation of 2021

Police in Regina say Saturday morning's gunshot victim died in hospital and now they're investigating the city's first murder of 2021.

A police news release said officers were called to the 700 block of Athol Street around 8:10 a.m. CST on Saturday for reports of a woman suffering gunshot wounds.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

The police news release said the woman was identified and her next-of-kin were notified of her death, but did not include any details about who she was.

Police said the scene was still being held for investigation and traffic was restricted on the 700 block of Athol Street.

Police said no further information was available as the investigation was still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.