Not enough info to say if pot is safe for pets, veterinarian says

Humans can benefits from using marijuana, whether it's medicinal or recreational in nature, but what about pets?

There could be some benefit, but there isn't enough information and research out there to know for sure, according to Dr. Andrea Ulmer.

"We can't simply extrapolate from humans, where it may be effective, to say the same thing could happen in animals," the Regina veterinarian told CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition Wednesday.

The question of marijuana use among animals has been a point of discussion since the drug was legalized in Canada.

Some people might be wondering about treating ailments in their pets with cannabis. Others may worry about the risk your pooch might find your stash and chow down.

When that happens, Ulmer said it's best to take your pet into the pet for examination as it will likely require treatment and hospitalization, especially if other ingredients such as chocolate were consumed.

Veterinarians cannot legally prescribe cannabis products for animal treatment as no federally approved products exist.

Ulmer said products marketed to pet owners containing ingredients such as cannabidiol (CBD) likely has trace amounts and wouldn't have any benefits.