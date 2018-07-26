'Getting hurt, it's just a part of the game': Millennial dating panel talks hookups, romance, marriage
Samantha Topp, Tatenda Chikukwa, Berke McClintock talk being in their 20s and dating
Millennial dating in 2018 is different than previous generations. Tinder is not about camp fires and texting is more common than a phone call. There's so much choice, if the going gets tough another person is a swipe away.
Three young people in their 20s sat down with Zarqa Nawaz, host of CBC Radio's The Morning Edition, to talk about dating in Regina.
Samantha Topp, Tatenda Chikukwa and Berke McClintock are all currently single and share their experience.
In part one, the trio discuss hook-ups and the means to get there, including apps and texting.
"Having romantic interaction at your fingertips is again way more accessible than it used to be," said Topp.
In part two, the three talk romance and intimacy in the long term and why some millennials have a different view on marriage.
"There's nothing to look forward to," said Chikukwa about the hook-up and move on culture.
With Files from CBC Saskatchewan's Morning Edition
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.