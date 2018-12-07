The Morning Edition's annual holiday show is live from downtown Regina this year

The Morning Edition is bringing the carol Silver Bells to life by capturing the excitement of the "city sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style" this year.

We're taking our annual holiday show to downtown Regina on Friday, Dec. 14.

Join us in the lobby of McCallum Hill Centre, also known as Hill Tower II, at 1881 Scarth St. in downtown Regina. The show will be live from from 6 a.m. to 8:30 am. CST.

There will be coffee and treats from Good Earth Coffeehouse & Bakery, plus many special guests dropping in.

The CBC's Adam Hunter and the Leader-Post's Murray Mandryk will join The Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger — and they'll be carting in a sack full of gifts for the politicians.

Ted Deller is bringing his newscasts and banter to the event and there will be many surprise guests too, including some of Santa's personal staff.

If you're feeling crafty and/or old-timey, Articulate Ink will have a pair of small, hand-powered letterpresses you can use to make your own holidays cards.

We're also enlisting the help of singer Jeffery Straker as The Morning Edition's carol correspondent. Armed with microphone and his great singing voice, he'll be hitting Scarth Street to test people on their Christmas song knowledge.

Most importantly, we'll be raising money for Food Banks of Saskatchewan.

You can make donations at the show or donate online at cbc.ca/comfortandjoy, or via the toll-free phone line until 6 p.m. CST on Dec. 14, and again on Dec. 15-16 from 6 a.m.- 11 a.m.

Make sure to tune in, or follow those "city sidewalks" and come see us live.