Sask. highways to get as many as 50 new sets of passing lanes over next two years

The Saskatchewan government has announced funding for as many as 50 new sets of passing lanes along provincial highways over the next two years.

The province announced the infrastructure spending in the 2020-2021 budget revealed Monday.

In a release, the province said it is spending $715 million on highway safety and efficiency, with the passing lanes being a large part of that.

Some of the project planned for 2020 include:

Nine sets of passing lanes and repaving on Highways 6 and 39.

Four sets of passing lanes and repaving on Highway 7 between Rosetown and Kindersley.

Two sets of passing lanes and repaving of Highway 5.

Planning for a short section of twinning of Highway 5, between Saskatoon and the junction of Highway 2.

Three sets of passing lanes on Highway 10 between Melville and Yorkton.

Three sets of passing lanes on Highway 9 between Yorkton and Canora.

The province is also planning for passing planes to be constructed in 2021 on Highways 16, 14, 12, 3 and 2.

The budget also included $52 million to upgrade and replace bridges and culverts.