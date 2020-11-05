More than 14,000 ballots cast in advanced polls ahead of Regina civic election

The City of Regina says 14,374 ballots were cast over three days of advanced polls, nearly double compared to the 2016 election. Here's how the numbers broke down:

City Hall (inside): 914

City Hall (drive-thru): 1806

Northgate Mall: 2,171

Victoria Square Mall: 2,412

South Leisure Centre: 3,918

Northwest Leisure Centre: 3,153

The election is scheduled for Nov. 9.

The 2016 election saw 7,200 votes cast in advanced polls.