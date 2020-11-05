More than 14,000 ballots cast in advanced polls ahead of Regina civic election
The City of Regina says 14,374 ballots were cast over three days of advanced polls, nearly double compared to the 2016 election.
2016 election saw 7,200 advanced votes cast
Here's how the numbers broke down:
- City Hall (inside): 914
- City Hall (drive-thru): 1806
- Northgate Mall: 2,171
- Victoria Square Mall: 2,412
- South Leisure Centre: 3,918
- Northwest Leisure Centre: 3,153
The election is scheduled for Nov. 9.
The 2016 election saw 7,200 votes cast in advanced polls.