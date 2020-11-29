More Sask. schools, classrooms impacted by COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to force school divisions to make changes in how they deliver education.

On Saturday and Sunday, multiple schools in different divisions announced changes ranging from classroom shutdowns to outright school closures.

In Regina, one case of COVID-19 was reported in a person at Grant Road School, which will now be closed until Dec. 7. Regina Public Schools said close contacts were informed and given information about isolation.

COVID-19 cases were found at École Elsie Mironuck School, Dr. L.M. Hanna School, Ruth M. Buck School and Thom Collegiate.

Affected students at École Elsie Mironuck School and Ruth M. Buck School will begin remote learning and will not return to school until Dec. 10.

Affected students at Dr. L.M. Hanna School will begin remote learning and will not return to school until Dec. 8.

Affected students at Thom Collegiate will begin remote learning and will not return to school until Dec. 4.

Two cases in Regina Catholic Schools

Regina Catholic Schools announced a case of COVID-19 at Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School and a case at Archbishop M.C. O'Neill Catholic High School.

The affected classrooms at Miller Comprehensive were closed and students in those classrooms will begin learning remotely. All other classrooms remain open.

At O'Neill, the person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended class two days before the school switched to the hybrid model. Students in the affected classrooms were told to isolate until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 2. Classmates of the individual in the hybrid model are to isolate until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 10.

All other classrooms at O'Neill remain open.

To the north, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools announced two positive cases at Bishop James Mahoney High School, two cases at Bethlehem Catholic High School, one cases at École Sister O'Brien School and two cases at Holy Cross High School.

Saturday evening, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools announced one more positive case at the Holy Cross High School and one at St. Joseph High School.

The affected cohorts are to switch to online instruction as of Monday.