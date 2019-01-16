SGI considering more photo radar sites and traffic safety grants

The committee responsible for deciding where photo radar is set-up in Saskatchewan is taking applications for more locations.

In a news release issued Wednesday, SGI said the Photo Speed Enforcement committee is taking applications from city or band administrators who are looking to make their roads safer.

"New [Photo Speed Enforcement] technology sites will not be selected randomly, nor for the purposes of revenue generation," the statement from SGI read. "Approval for use will only be on a rigorous safety-based criteria."

Possible locations include places where citizens or police officers could be exposed to higher risks through "conventional enforcement methods," high-collision locations and locations where data indicates a large volume of pedestrian traffic, like school zones or playgrounds.

Any new location would also feature "prominent and permanent" signage to inform drivers they are entering a photo enforced speed zone.

"There will be a four-week warning period during which warning notices will be issued to violators before actual tickets are issued," the statement from SGI read.

Cameras will be placed for at least three years to collect data for evaluation.

The application process is open to law enforcement, urban and rural municipalities, the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure, and Indigenous communities.

Traffic safety grants also available

Communities looking to make their roads safer through traffic safety initiatives are also welcome to apply for a grant of up to $10,000.

"This grant program makes it possible for communities throughout the province to improve safety," Penny McCune, the chief operating officer of the auto fund, said.

Traffic safety initiatives include projects, equipment, programs and public awareness campaigns that focus on priority areas including impaired driving, distracted driving, intersection safety, aggressive driving and medically-at-risk drivers.

Prospective communities can apply for both

SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy confirmed communities who are interested in both photo speed enforcement technology and traffic safety grants can apply for both.

He said prospective communities are required to fill out separate applications to do so.

Wednesday's press release indicates there will be two intakes for applications annually.

Applications for the first intake are welcome until March 30.

Those applications will be reviewed by the Photo Speed Enforcement Committee, who will reach decisions about who gets what by June 30.