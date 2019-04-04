Sask. survey on gov't funding independent education finds less support for religious-based schools than others

A new survey of Saskatchewan people found that 46.4 per cent of respondents supported the provincial government funding religious-based independent private schools, compared to 44.9 per cent opposed.

Meanwhile, about half of respondents, 52.8 per cent, supported the province providing funding for independent private schools in Saskatchewan, while 40.2 per cent were opposed.

The survey was headed by the University of Saskatchewan's Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research, in collaboration with CBC Saskatchewan. It was conducted from Sept. 6 to Oct. 5 and had 401 respondents, giving a margin of error of plus or minus 4.89 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

According to the hub, there was significantly less support for funding religious-based independent private schools than for funding independent private schools more generally.

Reasons for the survey

The topic for the survey was suggested by CBC Saskatchewan after a CBC News investigation in August revealed allegations by more than 30 students of widespread physical abuse, solitary confinement, exorcisms and forced political campaigning at the Christian Centre Academy, now called Legacy Christian Academy, a private school in Saskatoon.

The students' lawyer, Grant Scharfstein, said 50 students have signed on to a proposed $25-million class action lawsuit.

Former students, provincial Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck and others are calling on the Saskatchewan Party provincial government to shut down the school or at least suspend its $700,000 in annual public funding. Instead, Education Minister Dustin Duncan appointed administrators to oversee Legacy and two other private Christian schools where people named in the students' lawsuits were now working.

Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research director Jason Disano said that when the survey team is questioning respondents, they try not to tie the data to specific stories in the news at the time.

"There's no reference in the survey questions themselves or the preamble to the survey question themselves referencing what's been going on at the school here in Saskatoon because we don't want to bias people in their responses," Disano said.

"Of course we know folks have been exposed or are privy to what's been going on. And of course [what they have] heard and read about in the media will certainly inform their responses to a survey like this. But you know, not necessarily everyone has seen it or read about it or even in some instances care."

Age groups

Younger respondents, aged 18 to 34, were significantly more likely to support funding of independent private schools in general, compared to older respondents over 35 years of age.

18-34: 81.0 per cent support / 19.0 per cent oppose.

35-54: 56 per cent support / 44 per cent oppose.

55 and older: 48.4 per cent support / 51.6 per cent oppose.

"That's a pretty big shift based on age and it's one that I can't necessarily explain," said Disano.

Gender groups

Women were significantly more likely to support funding of independent private schools in general in the province.

Women: 69.6 per cent support / 30.4 per cent oppose.

Men: 38.8 per cent support / 61.2 per cent oppose.

Women were also significantly more likely to support funding of religious-based independent private schools.

Women: 62.1 per cent support / 37.9 per cent oppose.

Men: 43.3 per cent support / 56.7 per cent oppose.

"Again, I don't necessarily have an explanation as to why, but that's a pretty pretty big difference," Disano said.

University of Saskatchewan's Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research director Jason Disano says his team did not mention recent news involving religious-based schools when conducting the survey. (Submitted by Jason Disano)

Religious identity

Respondents who identified as religious were significantly more likely to support funding of religious-based independent private schools.

Religious: 61.2 per cent support / 38.8 per cent oppose.

Non-religious: 38.5 per cent support / 61.5 per cent oppose.

Meanwhile, almost nine out of 10 respondents, 89.4 per cent, agreed that the credentials and training of people teaching in independent private schools should be equivalent to those teaching in Saskatchewan school divisions.