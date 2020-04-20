'More Joy Challenge' bringing workouts, psychologists to living rooms

A Saskatchewan-based movement is bringing joy to people around the country, helping them coping with depression, anxiety and general sadness during isolation.

Christalee Froese founded the More Joy Movement. Previously, the movement has hosted events for mental health awareness and had a Facebook support group.

Now, Froese has turned her joy into a free Facebook video series about coping with mental health issues in the age of COVID-19.

Every weekday morning at 10 a.m. CST, Froese or someone else does a live video for the Facebook group. They have at-home workout videos, advice and more.

"We do tackle some of the tough subjects. So we've had psychologists on, we've had life coaches, we've had public speakers," she said.

Froese was inspired to start the video series after some members on her Facebook page were asking questions about anxiety, social distancing, coping with compromised children outside and more.

"We've had some people [in videos] who actually explain the way your brain works and the way the brain is sort of predisposed to notice danger," she said. "Those speakers have offered advice on how you can temper that or counter that with some positive things."

One speaker talked about the language people are using during a pandemic.

"She [told us to] pay attention to your language. People are saying 'pandemic,' 'crisis,' 'end of the world.' … But around your family — especially if you have children — use words like 'this will pass,' 'this is a phase,' 'this is for a time,'" Froese said.

Froese said anyone wanting to view the free video series can join the More Joy Challenge Facebook Group.

"We just want it to be really positive and uplifting."