More health-care workers given priority in Sask's vaccine plan

More health-care workers are set to be vaccinated in Phase 1 of Saskatchewan's plan than previously announced.

On Feb. 9, the province announced an update on its vaccine distribution plan.

Phase 1 of the vaccination plan is currently underway. On Feb. 9, the province said it would include high-risk populations such as seniors, residents and staff in long-term and personal care homes, along with health-care workers in emergency departments, COVID-19 units, testing and assessment centres, intensive care units and other high-risk settings.

Following the announcement, health-care workers not included in Phase 1 were quick to speak out, saying they should be prioritized. The Canadian Medical Association also said the plan was "not supportive of healthcare workers."

On Tuesday, the province said the Ministry of Health had reviewed th plan and added additional health-care workers to the Phase 1 priority list, including those directly involved with:

Delivering COVID-19 immunizations in Phase 2, including physicians (up to 2,600), pharmacists (up to 1,200) and other SHA health care providers.

Anesthesia/operating rooms.

All other critical care areas.

Hemodialysis.

Vaccination teams.

Radiology technicians.

ECG/echo.

Phlebotomy/lab workers handling COVID-19 specimens.

Direct home care providers.

The changes will add an estimated 11,500 people to the Phase 1 priority list.

Long-term care and personal care home residents and staff, residents 70 and older in all communities, and residents over the age of 50 living in remote or northern Saskatchewan are also included in Phase 1.

The Ministry said Phase 2 of the vaccine delivery plan remains unchanged.

Phase 2 focuses on the general population in 10-year increments, beginning with people aged 60 to 69. It also includes targeted vaccinations for adults and staff in group homes for people with intellectual disabilities and in shelters, according to the province.