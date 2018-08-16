Photos reveal damage wrought by Moosomin grass fires

Moosomin RCMP said that as crews fought Wednesday's grass fires along Highway 1, many vehicles passed by without slowing down, creating dangerous conditions for firefighters.

The Trans Canada highway was later closed between Moosomin and the Manitoba border to ensure the safety of firefighters and volunteers that were working to extinguish the fire along the south side of the highway, according to RCMP.

The provincial highways ministry had said that the fire was caused by a spark from a passing train, which ignited in dry conditions experienced throughout southern Saskatchewan.

While firefighters were able to contain the fire, some buildings were lost, including sheds and corrals on a family farm.

An aerial shot captures the damage done at a farm property. (Submitted by Moosomin RCMP)