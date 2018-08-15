Fire crews, neighbours come out to help save Moosomin family farm from flames

While a fire destroyed outbuildings on Patti McMullen's family farm in the Moosomin, Sask., area, McMullen said she was just relieved that firefighters and neighbours were able to stop her home from a similar fate.

"Everybody came and helped out, and if it wasn't for them, it would have been way worse," she said.

Crews were fighting a fire along the Trans-Canada Highway near Fleming, Sask., on Wednesday afternoon. For a while, the highway was closed between the Manitoba border and Moosomin, but it was opened later in the evening.

The provincial highways ministry said in a tweet that the fire was caused by a spark from a passing train.

RCMP have closed both lanes of Hwy 1 east of Moosomin. This is to allow local fire crews to take on a grass fire caused by a train. Stay tuned to the Hotline for updates. <a href="https://t.co/Vm48tuG7dj">https://t.co/Vm48tuG7dj</a> —@SKGovHwyHotline

The McMullens live between Moosomin and Fleming, with their home in sight of the railway tracks.

McMullen said she had seen smoke outside of her house on Wednesday afternoon, and called to report it to 911.

Smoke from the grass fires can be seen in this picture. (Wallace District Fire Department/Facebook)

Within moments of hanging up the phone, she saw a bush, located between the house and the railway tracks, catch fire, spreading quickly in what she described as tinder-dry conditions, on a day with temperatures reaching past 30 C.

"I was very worried until the fire trucks got there, and they got to work very quickly and did a good job," she said.

The fire spread along the property, destroying sheds with old equipment, an old antique truck and some corrals on the family farm.

"The house is an over 100-year-old stone house, so we were very concerned about it," she said. "Luckily the wind was on our side — it kind of burned a U-shape around the house."

Neighbours joined in to help out, with a semi-truck carrying in water. Fire departments from around the area also sent in trucks, with crews working into the evening to contain the blaze.

"It was a really amazing response," said McMullen.