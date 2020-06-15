A 24-year-old man is dead and two others are injured after a serious single-vehicle accident outside of Moosomin, Sask., Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle rolled into a ditch on a narrow and uneven grid road approximately five kilometres south and 18 kilometres west of Moosomin, a Friday RCMP press release said.

The man died after being ejected from the vehicle.

A 15-year-old girl, who was also ejected from the vehicle, and an 18-year-old woman were taken to the hospital.

The RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating.

Their preliminary findings suggest a lack of seatbelts and driver inexperience may have contributed to the accident.