Mac the Moose getting a $25K boost

Mac the Moose is getting a financial boost from Canada's oldest independent brewery.

Moosehead Breweries is donating $25,000 toward making Mac the Moose the world's tallest moose statue once again.

The announcement was made in Moose Jaw on Wednesday.

It's the single biggest donation the campaign has received, according to Jacki L'Heureux-Mason, the executive director of Tourism Moose Jaw.

A $25,000 donation from Moosehead Breweries was sealed with a toast. (CBC News)

"I've said from the beginning, this is not about size. It's about pride, and not just local pride, national pride," said Mayor Tolmie during the announcement.

"[Mac] is one of Canada's national treasures"

Tolmie said the donation is evidence of, "the support that we have seen from coast to coast to restore Mac to his rightful place as the world's tallest moose," since Moosehead Breweries is based out of Saint John, N.B.

Tolmie also addressed recent comments made by late night talk show host, Stephen Colbert.

Colbert poked fun at the dispute in hisMeanwhile segment, referring to Mac the Moose as "a papier mache dog from an abandoned theme park."

"Despite what Steven Colbert said about Canadians not caring, he was wrong. They do care," he said.

"The moose is an image of quiet strength."

'We had to get involved'

Trevor Grant, V.P. of marketing and sales for Moosehead Breweries, said it was an obvious decision for Moosehead to get involved.

"We've never been one to back down from a from a fight," Grant said. "And we do recognize that same resilience and, sort of, fighting spirit in Mac the moose."

Mayor Tolmie announced earlier this month that plans were in motion to build Mac taller. Official plans hadn't been confirmed, but he said increasing the size of Mac's antlers was the obvious choice.

He emphasized the addition would be paid for solely through donations.