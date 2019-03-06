'Moosarandum of understanding' proposed between Canada and Norway

A "moosarandum of understanding" has been proposed between the two communities in Saskatchewan and Norway fighting over which one has the world's largest moose statue.

On Wednesday, Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie and Stor-Elvdal Deputy Mayor Linda Otnes Henriksen announced a potential twinning of their two communities as well as several events that could provide tourism opportunities for both "moose-ipalities."

It was agreed that Mac the Moose, in Moose Jaw, would reclaim the title as world's tallest moose. Meanwhile, the four-year-old statue named Storelgen in Stor-Elvdal, Norway will, "forevermore be known as the shiniest and most attractive moose in the world."

Tourism Moose Jaw is currently working with engineers to figure out how to safely make Mac taller.

"Mac is a bit older, and we had look and make sure he will be structurally sound to take on new antlers," he said. "We're waiting for those reports back and then make that assessment."

Moose Jaw will celebrate Norway Day each May 17 with an official proclamation and activities celebrating all things Norwegian.

In Stor-Elvdal, Oct. 15 is Storelgen's birthday. It will also be known as Canada Day, with an official proclamation and similar celebrations of Canadiana.

Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie and Stor-Elvdal's vice-mayor Linda Otnes Henriksen made peace in Moose Jaw on Saturday, sealing the deal with a selfie in front of Moose Jaw's Mac the Moose sculpture. The two have been trading friendly jests on an international stage for weeks, about which town would boast the biggest moose in the world. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC News)

Henriksen came to Saskatchewan to meet with Tolmie on Saturday. Since then, she's been kept busy, including Prism Awards for business women in Moose Jaw, school visits and a trip out to the base at 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

"Everyone here has been so great. This has just been amazing," she said. "I am charmed."

Among her stops was Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's office, where a moose dance-offunexpectedly broke out.

The proposed "moosarandum of understanding" was signed by Tolmie and Hendriksen, but will have to be approved by their respective municipal councils.