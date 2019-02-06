Skip to Main Content
Moose Jaw youth struck by car suffers minor injuries

A child suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car in Moose Jaw on Feb. 5.

Driver charged under Traffic Safety Act

Moose Jaw police have charged the person who struck a youth with their car on Feb. 5. (CBC News)

A child was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Moose Jaw.

On Feb. 5 police, fire and EMS were called to the intersection of Wellington Drive and Arlington Avenue for call about a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

They found a child had been struck by a car travelling eastbound. The youngster was taken to hospital with minor injuries according to a press release.

The driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian at an intersection under the Traffic Safety Act.

Police reminded drivers to slow down due to extremely icy conditions.

