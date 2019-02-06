Moose Jaw youth struck by car suffers minor injuries
A child suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car in Moose Jaw on Feb. 5.
Driver charged under Traffic Safety Act
A child was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Moose Jaw.
On Feb. 5 police, fire and EMS were called to the intersection of Wellington Drive and Arlington Avenue for call about a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
They found a child had been struck by a car travelling eastbound. The youngster was taken to hospital with minor injuries according to a press release.
The driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian at an intersection under the Traffic Safety Act.
Police reminded drivers to slow down due to extremely icy conditions.