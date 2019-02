It's been more than 20 years since Moose Jaw Wild Animal Park was a park featuring wild animals — and the city is now proposing a new moniker for the space.

The Wild Animal Park, which closed in 1995, sprawled over hundreds of acres in the Saskatchewan city.

First opened in 1929, it initially featured North American wildlife like bison, bears and wolves, and later grew to include more exotic animals like lions.

Despite what the province described at the time as "a number of efforts to make a viable business of the zoo … made by the private sector," the park closed more than two decades ago.

Now, the City of Moose Jaw is considering the name Tatawaw Park, from a Cree word meaning "there is room, you are welcome," for the park.

"This park is one of Moose Jaw's oldest parks and is home to many archeological resources, artifacts and burial sites of First Nations people," the city's website says.

New name proposed for Memorial Field

The city is also looking at renaming Memorial Field to honour the late Lyle Helland, a longtime Moose Jaw resident who ran operations at the ballpark for 27 years.

"Lyle was committed to [Memorial Field] every summer through 2018 and every single day in the summer, he could be found at the 'ballpark,'" the city said in a news release.

Helland died in October 2018, at the age of 84.

The city's naming subcommittee is gathering public feedback before council makes a decision on the renaming.

Comments will be accepted until March 6, with people encouraged to submit their feedback to recreation@moosejaw.ca.