Suspension of 4 Moose Jaw Warriors not criminal in nature: Edmonton Police Service

Details are still scarce surrounding what led to the indefinite suspension of four Moose Jaw Warriors hockey players last month, one of whom was an Edmonton Oilers draft pick, but the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has confirmed that it believes the incident was not criminal in nature.

"As such, we have no further comment," stated Scott Pattison, EPS media relations advisor, in an email.

On Feb. 11, the Western Hockey League (WHL) issued a news release stating that defenceman Marek Howell, 16, forward Lynden Lakovic, 16, defenceman Max Wanner, 19, and goalie Connor Ungar, 21, were being investigated for potential violations of team rules and the WHL's standard of conduct policies.

Max Wanner was an Edmonton Oilers draft pick and Ungar had just been named the WHL's goaltender of the month.

The players were suspended indefinitely due to the investigation.

The Edmonton Oil Kings were the last team the Warriors played before the suspensions were announced. The EPS had been investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the WHL did not respond to requests for updates about the players' statuses, including the result of the investigation and whether they remain on suspension.