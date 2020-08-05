Toddler drowns in Moose Jaw pool

A toddler died in Moose Jaw on Saturday after being pulled from a swimming pool.

Police said they were called around supper time to a home in the city.

Officers performed CPR on the child, who was less than 2 years old, until EMS arrived at the scene, police said.

EMS took the child to hospital, where the toddler was pronounced dead, according to Moose Jaw & District EMS.

Police said criminal activity doesn't seem to have played a role in the death of the child, but that the investigation is ongoing alongside the coroner's office.