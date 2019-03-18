Moose Jaw fitness studio to move after noise complaints from Burton Cummings
A Saskatchewan fitness studio is moving after multiple noise complaints from Canadian rock legend Burton Cummings.
Studio owner Kyra Klassen is facing 6 noise bylaw charges
A Saskatchewan fitness studio is moving after multiple noise complaints from Canadian rock legend Burton Cummings.
Kyra Klassen, who owns Dance Fitness with Kyra in downtown Moose Jaw, says she's ready for a fresh start and the studio is changing locations May 1.
The dance studio moved into a building neighbouring the Guess Who singer last April, in an area with mixed-used buildings.
There were no problems at first, but Klassen has said that five months in she started getting messages, complaints and visits from police and from Cummings.
A manager for Cummings has said the musician had no comment about the situation.
Klassen, who is facing six noise bylaw charges, says she decided to move to keep everyone's best interests at heart.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.