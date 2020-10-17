2 people seriously injured in Moose Jaw stabbings

Police are investigating after two people were found with multiple stab wounds in Moose Jaw late Friday night.

Officers located the victims after being called to a location on the first block of River Street W. at about 11:20 p.m. CST.

Paramedics attended and transported the victims to hospital with serious injuries.

"The investigation is still ongoing to identify further witnesses [and] suspects and collecting evidence from the scene," said a news release from Moose Jaw Police Service.

More information will be provided as it becomes available, the police service said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.