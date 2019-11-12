2nd-degree murder charge laid against man in Moose Jaw stabbing

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Moose Jaw on Monday.

Police were called to the 400 block of Stadacona Street E. for reports of a disturbance.

They found 50-year-old Kevin Hallock, who had been stabbed. EMS were called to the scene where they pronounced him dead.

Jeffrey McCaig was arrested Friday and remains in custody.

McCaig was then charged in connection with Hallock's death.

He appeared in Moose Jaw provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.