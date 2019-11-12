Skip to Main Content
2nd-degree murder charge laid against man in Moose Jaw stabbing
Saskatchewan

2nd-degree murder charge laid against man in Moose Jaw stabbing

The Moose Jaw Police Service says a second-degree murder charge has been laid against Jeffrey McCaig, 30. McCaig is accused of killing 50-year-old Kevin Hallock.

Victim identified as 50-year-old Kevin Hallock

CBC News ·
Kevin Hallock, 50, was stabbed and killed on Monday night, Moose Jaw police said in a news release. Jeffrey McCaig, 30, is charged with second-degree murder. (Moose Jaw Police Service)

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Moose Jaw on Monday.

Police were called to the 400 block of Stadacona Street E. for reports of a disturbance.

They found 50-year-old Kevin Hallock, who had been stabbed. EMS were called to the scene where they pronounced him dead.

Jeffrey McCaig was arrested Friday and remains in custody.

McCaig was then charged in connection with Hallock's death.

He appeared in Moose Jaw provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|