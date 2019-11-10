Skip to Main Content
Two people stabbed, pet ferret seriously injured in Moose Jaw assault
Saskatchewan·New

Two people stabbed, pet ferret seriously injured in Moose Jaw assault

Police in Moose Jaw are investigating an early-morning incident that saw two people stabbed — and a pet ferret seriously injured.

A man and woman received medical treatment, ferret being treated by a local vet

CBC News ·
A ferret (not the one pictured here) was seriously injured and two people were stabbed during an assault in Moose Jaw early Sunday morning. (Samanda Brace/CBC)

Police in Moose Jaw are investigating an early-morning incident that saw two people stabbed — and a pet ferret seriously injured.

Police said they were called to an apartment on the 800 block of Main Street North around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

They found a man and a woman with knife wounds as well as an injured ferret.

The man and the woman received medical treatment while the ferret is being treated by a local vet.

Moose Jaw police said there is a suspect in custody and that suspect is one of the two people who was injured.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories