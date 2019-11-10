Two people stabbed, pet ferret seriously injured in Moose Jaw assault

Police in Moose Jaw are investigating an early-morning incident that saw two people stabbed — and a pet ferret seriously injured.

Police said they were called to an apartment on the 800 block of Main Street North around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

They found a man and a woman with knife wounds as well as an injured ferret.

The man and the woman received medical treatment while the ferret is being treated by a local vet.

Moose Jaw police said there is a suspect in custody and that suspect is one of the two people who was injured.