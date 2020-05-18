Communities in Moose Jaw mourn Snowbirds member killed in B.C.

The mayor of Moose Jaw says the community is grieving the death of Snowbirds public affairs officer Jenn Casey. Casey died Sunday when the jet she was in crashed shortly after takeoff and burst into flames in the front yard of a house in Kamloops, B.C.

The Snowbirds had been doing a cross-country tour to raise people's spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They were ... inspiring inspiring people that we're going to get through this, and that we're going to rally," Fraser Tolmie, mayor of Moose Jaw, said.

"I think that's what we need to do for the team right now."

Tolmie said the loss is not just one for Moose Jaw or Saskatchewan, but for the whole country. Many team members make their home in Moose Jaw. He said the Snowbirds are "always working" and part of their communities even though we don't always get to see it.

"They truly show and emulate the Canadian values," he said. "The Snowbirds call Moose Jaw home, but they're Canada's team."

He wouldn't comment on whether or not he thinks the team should be shut down in light of the crash, saying instead that he wanted to focus on Casey's family and what the city can do to help.

"[The Snowbirds] are woven into the tapestry of this community and we've got a strong relationship. I would even say that they're part of our family."

Casey, from Halifax, joined the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) in 2014 after several years working as a journalist, according to her biography on the Royal Canadian Air Force website.

Her first assignment was at 8 Wing Trenton, in Ontario, the RCAF's home of air mobility.