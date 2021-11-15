Senior accidentally poisoned in Moose Jaw, Sask. care home

An 88-year-old woman was sent to hospital after accidentally drinking a glass of commercial cleaner at the Pioneer Lodge care home in Moose Jaw.

The family of Shirley Chartrand said she has Alzheimer's disease and was sent to hospital on Nov. 4.

The family said someone at the care home was storing the cleaner in water jugs and they were accidentally made available to people living in the home.

Chartrand was treated for poisoning and was released.

In a statement, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, which runs the home, confirmed that a person had accidentally ingested cleaning fluid, but would not provide any other details surrounding the incident.

The SHA said any time that an incident like this happens, a care assessment is done to assess the patient and make sure they are alright.

The authority said the incident is under investigation and any findings will be used to improve patient care.

