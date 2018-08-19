2 men facing murder charges after death of 21-year-old in Moose Jaw

Police have arrested two suspects relating to the death of a 21-year-old man in Moose Jaw, Sask.

The man was found dead by officers who were called to a home in the city's northwest area at about 11:20 p.m. CST on Friday.

On Saturday, police said they considered the death a homicide and were investigating it as such.

Officers have since arrested 20-year-old Sherwyn Pelletier and 24-year-old Thomas Redsky McNab.

Pelletier was arrested at about 12 p.m. CST Saturday in Regina after a brief standoff with police.

He has been taken to Moose Jaw and charged with second degree murder, as well as break, enter and robbery.

McNabb was also arrested in Regina at about 3 p.m. CST and has appeared before a Justice of the Peace, charged with the same offences as Pelletier.

Both suspects are set to appear in court on Aug. 20.

The victim's name will not be released until the family has been notified, police said in a release.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.