21-year-old man killed in Moose Jaw, Sask. was a homicide: police

Police in Moose Jaw, Sask. are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man as a homicide.

The man was found dead by officers who were called to a home in the city's northwest area at about 11:20 p.m. CST on Friday.

The victim's name will not be released until the family has been notified, said police.

They said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.