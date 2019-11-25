Moose Jaw police use taser on hammer-wielding man

Moose Jaw Police say a man was shocked with a taser early Monday morning.

At around 3:18 a.m. CST, police were called to a business in the 0 block Caribou Street West for a suspected armed robbery.

Police say a man stole various items and demanded money while armed with a hammer, then fled on foot.

Police found him close by and he still was still holding the hammer, police said. After he would not listen to police commands, an officer used the Conductive Energy Weapon — commonly known as a taser — and the man was taken into custody.

A 37-year-old Moose Jaw man is now facing charges of armed robbery and breach of probation.

The man is set to appear in provincial court later on Monday.