Moose Jaw police release sketch of suspect in series of sexual assaults

The Moose Jaw Police Service has released a sketch of a suspect in at least three sexual assaults over the last two years.

All three incidents involve a man in a vehicle approaching a woman aged 17 to 30 walking alone at night downtown, and offering a ride.

The first incident was alleged to have occurred in August 2017, while the others were reported to have been in June 2018 and another last month.

The Moose Jaw Police Service has released a sketch of a suspect in at least three sexual assaults. (Moose Jaw Police Service)

The man is described as being 30 to 50 years old with brown hair, five-foot-10 to six-feet tall, and having an average build.

Police say while there are similarities between the incidents, there is no conclusive evidence to say the suspect is the same.

Police are asking anyone to contact them if they have experienced a similar incident that has not been reported, including times where a ride was refused.