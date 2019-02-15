Moose Jaw police respond to 2 stabbings on Valentine's Day

Moose Jaw police were kept busy on Thursday night, responding to two separate stabbings in the city.

According to police, a 24-year-old man broke into a residence and stabbed a man in the neck. They got the call around 6:30 p.m. CST. The victim of the stabbing was able to overpower the man and restrained him until police made it to the home to make the arrest.

The man is now facing charges of break and enter and attempt murder.

Later in the night around 11:30 police responded to a disturbance. Once at the home they found a man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was rushed to hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

The suspect fled before police arrived. Police have given no description of the man, but say they are investigating.