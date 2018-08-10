Moose Jaw police arrest 3 in pot dispensary raid

The Moose Jaw Police Service have charged three people after an illegal pot dispensary was raided on Thursday.

All three people are facing pot trafficking charges, while one person is also facing a proceeds of crime charge.

MJ Compassion, located on the 200 block of River Street W., was not one of the two awarded pot permits for Moose Jaw, Sask., in this year's provincial licence lottery.

There were 51 permits in total awarded throughout the province.

Two of the people arrested were released on a recognizance with conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

Moose Jaw police said in a press release they have had prior discussions with the dispensary about the legality of selling marijuana prior to legalization.