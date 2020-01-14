Moose Jaw police warn about Sask. Polytechnic phishing scam

Moose Jaw police and Saskatchewan Polytechnic are warning people about an email phishing scam.

Police say the fraud security alert involves people receiving fake emails alleging they are from Sask. Polytechnic with the subject lines of "Document Pending" or "Saskatchewan Polytechnic — Time Jobs Opportunity."

Police say people receiving the emails should not click on any of the links or open any attachments. As well, people should not reply to the message and instead delete the email immediately.

At least one complaint of the fraud has been reported to police, they say.

Anyone who has information or has been a victim of fraud through a phishing scam is asked to contact their local police service.