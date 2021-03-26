Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Moose Jaw man assaults cop after refusing to wear mask at grocery store: police

A 59-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he refused to wear a mask, resulting in a violent incident in Moose Jaw say police. 

Police say they were called to the store after the man refused to leave

Moose Jaw police say a 59-year-old man assaulted a cop after refusing to leave a grocery store. (Moose Jaw Police Service)

On Friday just before 12 p.m. CST, Moose Jaw officers responded to a local grocery store after a report of a man not complying with a public health order, police said. 

Police said the man was asked to leave the store because he was refusing to wear a mask. 

When he was approached by officers an altercation ensued, police said. The man was restrained and arrested.

The 59-year-old has been charged with assaulting a police officer, obstruction and causing a disturbance. 

He was also ticketed under the public health order.

