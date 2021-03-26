Moose Jaw man assaults cop after refusing to wear mask at grocery store: police

A 59-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he refused to wear a mask, resulting in a violent incident in Moose Jaw, police say.

On Friday just before 12 p.m. CST, Moose Jaw officers responded to a local grocery store after a report of a man not complying with a public health order, police said.

Police said the man was asked to leave the store because he was refusing to wear a mask.

When he was approached by officers an altercation ensued, police said. The man was restrained and arrested.

The 59-year-old has been charged with assaulting a police officer, obstruction and causing a disturbance.

He was also ticketed under the public health order.