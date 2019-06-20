Moose Jaw police dismiss member after multiple allegations of misconduct

A nearly 30-year member of the Moose Jaw Police Service has been dismissed after an investigation involving multiple allegations of misconduct, a Wednesday news release from the service said.

Alan Murdock, who was a constable with the police service in the Saskatchewan city, was investigated by both internal and external organizations regarding the allegations, Moose Jaw police Chief Rick Bourassa cofirmed in an interview with CBC News.

He told CBC Wednesday the misconduct was alleged to have happened both while Murdock was on- and off-duty. Complaints came from staff as well as citizens, Bourassa said.

The police chief said he cannot say more about the situation because there are processes underway regarding it.

Moose Jaw police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (306) 694-7600.