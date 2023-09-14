Moose Jaw police looking for man, 29, wanted for attempted murder

Moose Jaw police are asking for help finding 29-year-old Ryan Gill Perreault after a break and enter he was allegedly involved in left a 28-year old man in hospital with gunshot and stab wounds.

At about 8:00 p.m CST on Wednesday night, the Moose Jaw Police Service received a call about suspicious activity at a home on the 1200 block of Irving Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the injured 28-year-old male victim. Police say he had been shot in the head and stabbed several times. Paramedics brought him to the hospital with what police called serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say officers seized a kilogram of fentanyl and $6,700 in cash from the home.

Moose Jaw police says its officers seized a kilogram of fentanyl worth $400,000 and $6,700 in cash. (Submitted by the Moose Jaw Police Service. )

Police make an arrest, still searching for Perreault

Two men fled the home before officers got there, according to the Moose Jaw Police Service news release.

Police say a 28-year old man has since been arrested. He faces one count of breaking and entering, one count of attempted murder, one count of possessing a firearm while prohibited, and one count of possessing a firearm without a valid license or registration.

The accused already had a lifetime order not to possess firearms. He is set to appear in court on Friday morning.

Ryan Gill Perreault is still at large. Police say he is wanted for attempted murder plus breaking and entering.

Perreault is described by police as five foot nine with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say anyone spotting him should not approach because he could be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Perreault's whereabouts is asked to contact to the Moose Jaw Police Service at (306) 694-7600 or submit an anonymous tip to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.