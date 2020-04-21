Moose Jaw police investigating break and enter causing significant damage

Moose Jaw police say a break and enter caused significant damage early Tuesday morning.

Police say on April 21, 2020 at about 5:00 a.m. CST, police were called to a break and enter at a business in the west end of the city.

Officers say an unknown amount of people entered a secure fenced business, stole a pickup truck and enclosed trailer, then drove through a security gate causing significant damage.

Police say the suspects hit multiple vehicles parked on the street in the 1400 block of Caribou St. West, causing further damage.

Police say the matter is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service.

That wasn't the only break and enter in the city on Tuesday.

Police say earlier at 3:30 a.m. CST, officers interrupted a break and enter in progress at a storage unit business in the north commercial area of the city.

Two men were eventually stopped by police. Both are charged with break and enter, theft, bail violations and drug possession.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.